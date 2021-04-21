Community Band to play Sunday

What better way to close out a special arts weekend than with a Sunday afternoon band concert.

And, that’s exactly how TroyFest 2021 will come to a close.

The ever-popular Southeast Alabama Community Band will be in concert on the TroyFest entertainment stage next to Byrd Drugs at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Ray Smith, conductor, said the Southeast Community Band now has 60 members primarily from the wide area from Montgomery to Dothan.

“Of course, we have a large number of band members from the Troy area,” Smith said.

“The music that will be featured at the Sunday afternoon concert will be traditional music in the park and a variety of marches.”

Kim Sims will be featured and Teresa Sims will be a guest conductor.

“Teresa’s husband, Tim, will be featured on camp meeting songs,” Smith said. “Also, the band will play a piece titled, ‘As Summer Was Just Beginning,’ in honor of all the struggles during this very difficult year. It will be a very enjoyable afternoon of band music.”

Smith said everyone is invited to come early and enjoy TroyFest and then the Southeast Alabama Community Band Concert at 3 p.m.

The Southeast Community Band was formed in 2000 by the late Dr. Johnny Long. Doc Kirby is the band’s new announcer and Peter Howard is the band manager.

The band members represent many professions including college and university professors, band directors, school administrators, businessmen and women, a minister and law enforcement officers. The United States military is represented by former members of the Army, Navy, Marines and the Air Force.