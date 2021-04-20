SAV-A-LIFE opens satellite office in Brundidge

The services of SAV-A-LIFE are now available in Brundidge at 104 Gilmore Road or locally known as the former Dr. Golden’s office.

The hours are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursdays.

Jane Ward, SAV-A-LIFE director, expressed appreciation to the City of Brundidge for allowing SAV-A-Life the use of the building and for the opportunity to provide SAV-A-Life services to an extended area.

“What sparked the idea for an office in Brundidge was the desire to fill the transportation gap between SAV-A-Life and Brundidge, Banks, Ariton, Clio, Clayton and Louisville,” Ward said. “Having a center in Brundidge will close that gap for those seeking pregnancy testing and counseling and medical referrals when testing positive. Also, the Brundidge center will provide connections to our Troy office for ultra sounds and our parent education classes in our boutique.”

Ward said, last year, Sav-A-Life in Troy had 1,300 clients from across its service area which includes Montgomery, Dale, Coffee, Barbour and Bullock counties.

“Not all of our clients are young people,” Ward said. “We have clients of high school and college age and those older. Some of our clients are single, some are married, others are engaged. But keep in mind, most women suspect they are pregnant when they come to us but not all of them are, about 66 percent do test positive. About 15 to 20 percent of those who seek the services of Sav-A-Life are high school students.”

Ward said some men, out of the desire to be good fathers, do come in and become involved in Sav-A-Life’s father program

“At Sav-A-Life, we are not the judge and jury,” Ward said. “We are here to help women and their families before, during and after an unplanned pregnancy. We provide compassionate and supportive information and practical assistance in an effort to bring hope and opportunity to women in crisis.”

The client services of Sav-A-Life are free and confidential.

Ward said the Sav-A-Life satellite office in Brundidge is there to serve its clients.

“We will gauge our time there in Brundidge,” Ward said. “If we see a need or a reason to be open later or earlier, then we can change our hours. We are in Brundidge to fill a need and we will do what we must do to meet that need.”