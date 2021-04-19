TFD evacuates Walmart after smoke reported

Walmart had to evacuate briefly on Friday afternoon because of a possible fire.

According to Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the TFD was dispatched to Walmart Supercenter #723 about 2:22 p.m. on Friday.

Stephens said a pharmacy employee observed smoke an ash coming from an air conditioner vent and called 911.

Stephens said firefighters arrived on scene within four minutes of the call and were unable to find any visible smoke or flames coming from the building exterior. Stephens said fire crews entered the building and incident command ordered all store employees and patrons to evacuate the building.

Fire crews were able to access the roof and find the HVAC unit for the pharmacy and disconnected power to the unit, Stephens said. He said Walmart then conducted maintenance on the unit.

“The Troy Fire Department would like to thank the management and employees of Walmart 723 for their help and cooperation in assisting with evacuating the store and providing critical information to mitigate this incident,” Stephens said. “There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported.”