Master Gardeners to hold plant sale at TroyFest

The Pike County Master Gardeners will display their “roots” at TroyFest on Saturday at the Farmers Market section across from Byrd’s Drugs.

The Master Gardeners will each have several of their favorite perennials and annuals and indoor and outdoor plants for sale on that one day and one day only.

Leigh Calk, Master Gardeners communications chair, said it is up to each member of the Pike County Master Gardeners Association to decide which plants she will bring for the sale.

“Right now, I don’t know exactly what our members will bring,” Calk said. “Every year, we have a different selection.”

Calk said it’s not easy to tell what potential shoppers will want.

“One year, we will have certain plants that sell like crazy,” she said. “The next year, we’ll have a large number of those popular plants and very few will be sold.”

So, the Pike County Master Gardeners offer a wide variety of good, hearty plants, including hanging baskets, especially ivy, succulents and shrubs.

“We will have some vegetables, including heirloom tomatoes, and a few house plants,” Calk said. “We also will have ferns that were grown by students at the Agriculture Academy at Goshen High School.”

Calk said the Pike County Master Gardeners sale will feature the “favorite” plants among the individual club members and will be sold at very affordable prices. The Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions about the plants for sale, about re-potting or re-planting and year-around care.