Winners selected for annual TroyFest Student Art Show

The Johnson Center for the Arts is hosting the 2021 TroyFest Student Art Show that features more than 250 works of art by students in the local schools, grades K-12 through May 15.

Judging the annual TroyFest Student Art Show is never an easy task and this year was no exception, said Pam Smith, art show organizer and retired Charles Henderson High School art teacher. “Every year, the artwork is outstanding. These young artists are amazing,” Smith said.

The artwork was judged in grade divisions and winners were selected in each art classification in each grade division. The art classifications included drawing, painting, mixed media, printmaking, sculpture, computer image and photography. The judges are either artists or active members of the art community.

“We are excited that we have added a new category to the show this year,” Smith said. “The new category is titled ‘Art Without Boundaries.” This category was open to students with disabilities in order to give them an opportunity to express themselves through their art.”

Although Art Without Boundaries is a non-juried category, Smith said the accomplishments of these young artists, who have broken through the boundaries of their physical, emotional or intellectual obstacles, will be recognized and included in TroyFest.

“The Best of Grade Division winners were selected in each grade division and will receive a ribbon,” Smith said. “A $100-check will be presented to the teachers of the grade-level winners to be used for the purchase of art supplies for their classrooms.”

The teachers winning the $100 awards for their classroom are: Jennifer Lindsey Troy Elementary School, K-2; Kristy Drinkwater, Covenant Christian, 6-8; Jennifer Sulivant, Charles Henderson Middle School, 9-19; and Charlotte Walden, Charles Henderson High School, 11 and 12.

Smith said the JCA staff is looking forward to having the students visit the Johnson Center for the Arts with their families.

“I know the students will be excited to show off their artwork and their parents and other family members will be very proud of their accomplishments,” she said. “Exhibiting their work at a ‘real’ art gallery is a unique and very special experience for these young artists.”

The student artwork is exhibited at the Johnson Center for the Arts through May 15. The JCA will be open during TroyFest on April 24 and 25. Everyone is invited to visit the TroyFest Student Art Show and enjoy the remarkable talent of Pike County’s young artists.