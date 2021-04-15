2021 Biennial Quilt Show extended until May 8 in response to interest

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has extended its 2021 Biennial Quilt Show until May 8.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said the quilt show has generated a lot of interest locally, from outside the area and outside the state, as well.

“The quilt show is bringing people into the museum,” Tatom said. “The quilts are displayed throughout the museum so those who come to see the quilts also tour the museum.

“We are getting a lot of positive feedback, not only for the quilts on display, but the museum itself.”

Tatom said those who visit the museum have been impressed, not only with the number of artifacts, 20,000 and more, but the quality and arrangements of the exhibits and the cleanliness of the facility.

“Visitors are also impressed with the historic buildings on the grounds and the layout of the grounds,” she said. “We hope even more people will take advantage of the opportunity to view the large number of quilts on display as a way to learn more about quilting and the role quilts played in the lives of those who pioneered Alabama and the rural South.”

The museum will host the annual Spring Planting event on May 7 and 8 in celebration of the season for growing fruits and vegetables and also for planting flower gardens and potting plants.

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults; $9 for seniors over the age of 60 and military and $8 for students. Children ages five and under and museum members are admitted free.

Museum memberships are available for individuals and families and include admission to all museum sponsored events.