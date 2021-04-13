Stanley Royce Peters, 66, of Troy, AL passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Stanley was born in Ozark, AL. He graduated from Carroll High School in 1973. Prior to his retirement in March 2020, Stanley worked at Michelin Tire Plant for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol, who supported him in all of his Boy Scout endeavors. In his 30 year involvement with Troop 41 of the Boy Scouts of America in Troy, AL, he was Scoutmaster and Committee Chairman among various leadership roles within the Troop. During his tenure, he helped countless scouts achieve the rank of Eagle Scout including his son, Stanley “Stan” Peters, II in 1999. Stanley was awarded the National Eagle Scout Association’s Scoutmaster Award, the Silver Beaver Award, District Award of Merit, Wood Badge Certificate, 2015 Eagle Scout Honoree and was a Brotherhood Member of the Order of the Arrow. Stanley loved Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico, and was blessed with the opportunity to take four different treks throughout the beautiful Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range. The highlight of which was hiking Baldy Mountain with his son and daughter, Jennifer Miranda, on two separate treks. Stanley was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Troy where he was awarded the Cross and Flame for outstanding service to children and youth. Stanley enjoyed the outdoors, helping people, farming and restoring old tractors. Most of all, Stanley enjoyed time spent with his grandson, Stanley “Tripp” Peters, III.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with Steve Winton officiating. Interment will follow in Green Hills Memorial Park with Dillard Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 6 pm until 8 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years: Carol Marshall Peters; children: Stanley (Andrea) Peters, II, Jennifer Peters (Josea) Miranda; father: Horace (Elizabeth) Peters; grandson: Stanley “Tripp” Peters, III; siblings: Marilyn (Joe) Ivey, Gary (Donita) Peters; several nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, and numerous other family members; and best friend: Clif Lusk.

He is preceded in death by his mother: Helen Carolyn Benefield Peters.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the members of Boy Scout Troop 41.

