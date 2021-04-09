Farm-City wins top state award at banquet

Pike County’s Farm-City Committee took home the top award at the annual Alabama Farm-City banquet in Birmingham on Thursday night.

County programs are ranked in two divisions. Division 1 has more than 35,600 people and was won by Houston County; Division 2 has fewer residents, and Pike County took top honors. In addition to an award and recognition for their hard work, winning committees also received cash awards from Alabama Farm Credit. Division winners received $300, runners-up took home $200, and category winners received $100.

The Pike County Farm-City Committee was also recognized for the state’s Best Special Activities Program. The committee recognized its senior county committee members, collaborated on a job swap, honored local health care workers, coordinated a touch-a-tractor educational event, gave local tours, donated agricultural books to libraries and distributed educational materials to more than 2,000 students.

The committee also established a memorial fund for Tammy Powell. Powell was a long-standing member of the committee and was a 4-H and Alabama Cooperative Extension Service agent.

Alabama Farm-City also honored Powell posthumously with the Farm-City Service Awards for her work as a 4-H and Extension agent as well as the impact she had on young people and adults throughout the state. She was also recognized for tirelessly volunteering with the Pike County Farm-City Committee.

Alabama Farm-City Committee Chairman Jeff Helms said Farm-City’s sponsor helped make programs possible on a local level.

“When Alabama Farm Credit approached us about being a Farm-City sponsor, we wanted their investment to enhance the program’s mission to build bridges between farmers and their neighbors,” Helms said. “By investing in these county programs, Alabama Farm Credit is helping to strengthen activities at the local level where it’s more difficult to find cash, rather than in-kind, support. We appreciate Alabama Farm Credit CEO and President Mel Koller for advancing Farm-City’s work in our communities.”