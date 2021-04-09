‘Empty Bowls’ filled with generosity

The Pike County Salvation Army Advisory Board moved forward with Empty Bowls 2021 with confidence that the people of Pike County would respond to the community-needs as always.

On Friday, the 12th Annual Empty Bowls Luncheon was held at the Bush Baptist Church Family Life Center. Even the rain did not keep people from responding to the needs of others. Ticket sales brought in more than $4,000 on the day. Sponsorships will be added to that total and together the totals should be in keeping with other Empty Bowls fundraisers in Pike County.

The board’s trust was not misplaced, said Kim May, director of the Salvation Army Service Center in Troy.

“The people of Pike County are very generous in support of those in need,” May said. “The Empty Bowls Luncheon is Pike County feeding the hungry. And, there are many here in Pike County, especially during the pandemic, who are having a difficult time financially. To make ends meet, many, especially the elderly, often have to cut back on what they purchase at the grocery store.”

May said the Salvation Army’s Food Panty is a place where those who qualify can received assistance.

“The funds raised by Empty Bowls goes a long way in keeping our food pantry well-stocked,” May said. “Well-stocked means have protein food items available because they are the least donated items to the food pantry.”

Funds from the Empty Bowls Luncheon may be directed to the purchase of protein items for the food bank.

May expressed appreciation to all those who purchased tickets in support of the Empty Bowls Luncheon, the sponsors, the patrons and friends and the advisory board.

“We want to thank Ed Whatley and his grandson who provided entertainment during the luncheon, all who donated soups, those who made bowls and donated bid bowls and those who served and cleaned and those who were in prayer for the success of Empty Bowls. Each and every one is helping make a positive difference in the lives of others.”