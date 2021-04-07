Brundidge VFD honors Fuller

At the opening of the Brundidge City Council meeting Tuesday night, Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd and Brundidge Volunteer Fire Department Chief Neil Sneed presented a Civilian Award of Honor to Tyshawn Fuller for an act of bravery that possibly saved the lives of five victims of a house fire on March 20, 2021.

Boyd expressed appreciation to Fuller for his heroic actions and to the Brundidge Volunteer Fire Department for its quick response.

Sneed said the Brundidge VFD responded to a fire on Country Road 3320 behind the Corner Store south of Brundidge.

“When we arrived the middle of the house had already fallen in,” Sneed said. “The five occupants of the house were standing in the driveway watching as their house burned. This young man, Tyshawn Fuller, had gone inside and gotten them out.”

Sneed said Fuller, a neighbor, saw the house was on fire and went to the back door to alert the occupants.

“The fire was in the ceiling and I don’t think they even knew the house was on fire,” Sneed said. “Tyshawn tried to get the occupants to the back door. When they didn’t come, he went around and kicked in the front door and got them out and to a safe place.”

Sneed commended Fuller on his efforts that possibly prevented injuries or saved lives on that cold March night.

“I told Tyshawn that if he ever wants to join the Brundidge Volunteer Fire Department, we have a place for him. We need people like him.”

In council business, the council discussed and appointed or reappointed members to city board/committees.

Those appointed upon acceptance are:

Planning Commission- Keith Taylor, Annette Bryan, Jackie Coleman, Jessica Collier, Byron Gaynor, Herbert Reynolds, Ann Baker and Lawrence Bowden.

Board of Adjustments- Dixie Shehane, Constance Bivins, Earnestine Beacham, Richard Baker, Jeanette Lampley, Robyn Stinson and Randy Ross.

Industrial Development Board-Lamar Steed, Don Dickert, Chip Wallace, Henry Wilson, Malvia Frye and Johnny Steed.

Library Board- Carter Davenport, Waymond Rodgers, Amanda Lopez, LaVentrice Terry and Molly Casey.

Housing Authority Board-Larry Ross, Deborah Jones, Cathy Flowers, Gary Black and Joyce Turner.

Share Board – Dee Christian, Nikki Simmons, Kate Taylor, Glenda Gunter, Moses Davenport, Wilma Price and Vanessa Terry.

The council reviewed and discussed the Community Development Block Grant demolition bids.

Willie Wright, city manager, said the city received only one bid from RPF Emergency Services of Hoover in the amount of $423,000.

Wright said RPF is not licensed to do demolition work. Poly Engineering recommended that the bid be rejected. Because only one bid was received, the city has the option to negotiate a contract not higher than the bid.

The council also approved the purchase of two lawn mowers and the purchase of a digger derrick truck for the electric department.

The lawn mowers will be purchase from the state bid list and the truck from Dixie Electric.

Wright said the truck is 2009 model with 70,000 miles at a price of $29,500, which is “a great deal.”

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.