National Library Week being celebrated April 4-10

National Library Week, April is being celebrate all across the country this week, April 4-10, and, perhaps, nowhere are libraries more celebrated than here in Pike County.

School libraries and public libraries provide more than just books, including computers and other technology, databases of accurate information, e-books, plus fun and educational activities. School libraries provide a safe haven for all students to think, create, share, and grow.

Today, Tuesday, April 6, is National Library Worker Days. The Troy Public Library and the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge are to be congratulated for the outstanding work they do throughout the year.

“April 6, being Library Workers Day, I would like to say how fortunate I feel to be able to work with this team of librarians each day,” said William White, Troy Public Library director. “When someone takes what they do to heart, the result is far more likely to be positive. And considering that what they do each day affects this community, these positive results are for everyone to share.”

White said he has always stated that he believes in surrounding himself with talented people, and giving each one the freedom to express that creativity.

“Every library employee contributes a certain strength that someone else may lack,” White said. “Individually, we strive to meet the goals and objectives of librarianship each day; as a team, we often exceed these goals and further seek to make this one of the best public libraries in the state.

“I am eternally grateful to, not only be in a position to direct this library, but to do so knowing that I have the talent and heartfelt performance of this amazing group of people behind me.

Alone, I could have nothing but intent.”

Theresa Trawick, director of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library, said even though Brundidge is a small, rural town, it has consistently upgraded its library with strong staffing.

“It is unusual for a small town to support a full library staff and an excellent one,” Trawick said. “National Library Workers Day is the prime time to recognize the Brundidge library staff.”

Trawick said all staff serve in the public service desks and in support of programs.

“Our library workers are friendly and helpful. They are creative and talented in making collections and programs appealing and they are technology savvy.”

Trawick said the skills of the staff were challenged when the pandemic hit, but the staff reacted positively, quickly and creatively to continue to serve the public. Curbside service was offered, social media and take-home reading kits took the place of in-house programs and the outdoor pavilion next door to the library became a seasonal delight for the community.

Trawick has worked in different types of libraries since 1969 and supervised library workers for years and knows how fortunate “Tupper” is to have such a great staff.

“I cannot say enough about the talents of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library staff,” Trawick said.

Editor’s note: Sharing what your library means to you is important. During this week, all posts with the hashtag #MyLibraryIs will be automatically entered to win a $100 Visa gift card from the American Library Association.