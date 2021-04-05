Brundidge Rotary hosting scholarship tourney fundraiser

The Brundidge Rotary Club will host the 12th Annual Douglas Botts Memorial Golf Tournament Friday, May 14 at Brundidge County Club.

Rotarian Cot Wallace said Douglas Botts was a longtime and dedicated member of the Brundidge Rotary Club.

“Douglas was secretary/treasurer of our Rotary Club for 30-plus years,” Wallace said. “In many clubs, the secretary/treasurer does more work than anybody. And, Douglas did a lot of work. He had served the club as a past-president before taking over as secretary/treasurer.”

Wallace said Botts was involved in all Rotary projects and the golf tournament was no exception.

“We wanted to honor Douglas and the annual golf tournament is a way to home him while helping keep his memory alive,” Wallace said.

“The Douglas Botts Memorial Golf Tournament is a best ball scramble and is limited to 18 teams. So, early register is encouraged.

The entry fee is $150 per team with the first-place team receiving $300, second place $200 and third place $150.

The golfer closest to the pin on hole number 12 will win $50. Closest to the pin on hole number eight will also pocket $50. The golfer with the longest drive on hole number five will receive $25.

Lunch will be served and the accompanying tournament fun is free.

The proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Brundidge Rotary Club Scholarship Fund and the community course at Brundidge Country Club.

The Brundidge Rotary Club awards scholarships annually to graduating high school seniors from Pike County, Goshen, Pike Liberal Arts, and also Ariton and Zion Chapel high schools, which are in the Brundidge Rotary District.

The nine scholarships awarded in 2020 bring the total number of scholarships presented by the Brundidge Rotary Club over 26 years to 128 and in the amount of $125,000.

Wallace said the Brundidge Rotary Club appreciates the support of the Douglas Botts Memorial Golf Tournament and club members are looking forward to hosting the tournament in 2021.

“Last year, we weren’t able to host the tournament because of COVID-19,” Wallace said. “We are looking forward to being back at Brundidge Country Club and expect to have a challenging and exciting tournament.”

To enter or for more information, call Wallace at 334-735-2338; Brain McDaniels, 334-372-3148; Marv Jackson, 334-558-5694; Ben Busbee, 334-207-0830.