ServSafe curriculum being offered April 20-21

In 2010, all foodservice establishments were mandated by Alabama state law to have a manager on duty at all times who has completed and passed the ServSafe course.

To assist local foodservice establishments with being in compliance with this state mandate, the Pike County Extension Office is offering a ServSafe class on April 20 and 21 at the Pike County Extension Office. The class will begin at 10 a.m. each day. Those interested may call the Pike County Extension Office at 334-566-0985. To register online go to www.aces.edu/go/ServSafe. The cost of the training is $140 or $80 for recertification. The cost includes all materials and the test for certification.

Abby Peters, Pike County Extension coordinator, said the course is a nationally recognized food sanitation certification training program. It educates participants on food hazards and appropriate food handling practices.

The course is recognized by the Conference for Food Protection and has been verified to meet CFP standards. The program is accepted by local, state and federal departments.

The Alabama State mandate states that establishments not in compliance with the mandate, will have five points deducted from their overall score and, after 90 days, the health department could close the operation if not in compliance.