Ruminant show winners announced

The results of the 79th Annual Pike County Steer and Heifer Show and the Fifth Annual Goat Show indicate that the future of the Pike County cattle industry is in good hands. Heath Wesley, Pike County Cattlemen board member, said the shows featured 15 kids with cattle and 20 showing goats.

“The Pike County Steer and Heifer Show is the longest-running county show in the state,” Wesley said. “The goat program is the feeder program for the steer and heifer show. Hopes are that the interest generated in the goat program will be the encouragement for the kids to step up and show cattle.”

Wesley expressed appreciation to the Pike County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen Associations for their longstanding support of the youth programs.

“And to the families of these kids,” he said. “The steer, heifer and goat programs involve the entire family. These animals require daily care and are yearlong projects so it takes families working together. We congratulate all the kids and their families on jobs well done.

Wesley said the youngsters did an outstanding job caring for and showing their goats.

Congratulations were in order for ages two to four, Adalynn Bryant, Banks Barfield, Conners Minton, Evie Jo Mullins, Georgia Flowers, Paislee Smith, Preston Leatherwood, Walker Barfield and Rowan Goodson; ages five and six, Abby Leatherwood, Isla Flowers Jaelynn Nelson and Ever Wilson; and seven-and eight-year-olds Eli Wesley, Emma Maness, Levi Wesley, McKinley “Mac: Wood and MJ Flowers.

The top finishers in the 79th Annual Pike County Steer and Heifer Show in Junior Showmanship were: Asa Thompson, Banks, Jr. Champion Showman; LouLou Thompson, Banks, Jr. Reserve Champion Showman; John Mark Challancin, Troy Elementary School, third place, Jr. Showman; Mason Dubose, Banks, fourth place, Jr. Showman; and Preston Hughes, Goshen Elementary School, fifth place, Jr. Showman.

In Intermediate Showmanship, Greer Jones, Ariton, was Intermediate Champion Showman; Wyatt Johnson Homeschool, was Intermediate Reserve Champion Showman; William Speros, Pike County Virtual School, third place Intermediate Showman; Jack Redmon, GES; fourth place Intermediate Showman; and Braxton, Jordan, Banks, fifth place.

Annabelle Wesley, Ariton, was the Senior Champion Showman. Brandon Cuahua, Goshen High School, was Senior Reserve Champion Showman. Third place honors went to Jeremy Speros, Pike County Virtual School, Matthew Speros, Ag Academy, took fourth place and Mary Margaret Sneed, GHS, fifth place.

Champion Heifer placings were awarded to Asa Thompson and “Joan Jett” and Reserve Champion Heifer to Asa Thompson and “Winnie Lou.”

First Place Class Placings were awarded to Brandon Cuahua and Grace; Asa Thompson and Winnie Lou; Annabelle Wesley and Felicia; Asa Thompson and Joan Jett; and Annabelle Wesley and KiKi.

Second places were awarded to Annabelle Wesley and Petunia; Greer Jones and May; John Mark Challancin and Louis Vutton; Wyatt Johnson and Dolly; and Mason Dubose and Emmie Lou.

Third Places were awarded to Mary Margaret Sneed and Reba; Wyatt Johnson and Keisha; John Mark Challancin and Legend; Greer Jones and Sweet Pea and Matthew Speros and Fancy Enough.

Fourth Places were awarded to Jack Redmon and Belle; Jack Redmon and JoJo; Braxton Jordan and Sadie May; LouLou Thompson and Mango; and William Speros and Jeez Louise. Fifth Place went to William Speros and Two Pond Flower.

Grand Champion Steer placing was awarded to Greer Jones and Oso. Annabelle Wesley and Mickey took Reserve Champion Steer honors.

First places in Steer Placings went to Preston Hughes and Trion; Greer Jones and Oso. Second place went to Annabelle Wesley and Mickey; third place to Brandon Cuahua and Rocky; and fourth place to Braxton Jordan and Bear.