Cattlemen’s annual auction set for April 10

The Pike County Cattlemen’s Annual Equipment Auction is set for Saturday, April 10 at Cattlemen Park on Highway 231 south of Troy. But, actually the Cattlemen’s “equipment” auction is a misnomer or sorts.

Johnny Garrett, Cattlemen’s treasurer, said the main focus of the sale is farm equipment but it’s actually an anything goes auction except for clothes, used tires and propane tanks.

“We take just about anything anybody wants to bring and we sell it all,” Garrett said. “Most items are sold individually but sometimes we hook things together, depending on what it is. We encourage people to bring what they want to sell because somebody else will want to buy it.”

There is a 10 percent seller’s fee that goes to the Pike County Cattlemen.

Auction items will be accepted, this week, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but not on Easter Sunday. The following week, items will be accepted between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday with the sale beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 10. The sale will close when the last items are sold.

Garrett said the week of the April 10 auction, the gates will be open so potential buyers may ride through to view the auction items.

“People can ride through the auction grounds from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, April 5 through 8,” Garrett said. “On Friday, April 9, it will be walk-through only.”

A wide range of items are expected, just what, the Cattlemen won’t know until the items come through the gate.

“This year, we have three families that are selling their estates,” Garrett said. “Much of it is farm equipment but there should be a lot of interest when those estates are up for sale.”

Those who plan to bid may stop by the main building at Cattlemen Park during operating hours this week and next and register and get a number.

“We appreciate all those who bring items for auction and those who come to bid,” Garrett said. “The money raised is used to help fund the scholarships to local high school graduates.”

The scholarships are awarded by the Pike County Cattlemen in the amount of $9,000 and the Cattlewomen, $4,000. The annual auction also supports the upkeep of the Cattlemen’s building and other needs.”