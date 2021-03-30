Brundidge man arrested after altercation: Multiple charges, including attempting to disarm law enforcement officer

A Brundidge man was arrested after an altercation with Troy Police.

According to Troy Police Department Chief Randall Barr, Tarvais Marsun Jones, 39, of Brundidge was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, obstructing government operations, harassment and resisting arrest.

Barr said officers stopped Jones for a traffic violation Monday at 6:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sunoco on North Three Notch Street. Barr said Chelcie Mency, 28, of Brundidge, was a passenger in the vehicle and was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant issued by the Troy Munic-ipal Court for contempt of court. Barr said Mency was taken into custody without incident.

Barr said while officers were securing Mency in a patrol car, Jones exited his vehicle. Officers attempted to check Jones for weapons, but Jones refused to cooperate, Barr said. Officers had previously observed marijuana in plain site in the car, Barr said, and attempted to place Jones under arrest. At that point, Barr said Jones resisted arrest and an altercation began with officers. He said two officers and Jones fell to the ground during the struggle.

Barr said during the struggle, Jones grabbed one of the officer’s tasers. Barr said the officers at-tempted to regain control of the taser and during the struggle Jones got to his feet and attempted to flee. Barr said officers caught him after a short foot chase.

A video of a portion of the altercation was posted on Facebook by a user named Pistol Carlton. The video can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3m4k0Bn.

Bar said officers searched Jones and found powder cocaine and several ecstasy pills on his person. Barr said officers also found additional marijuana and powder cocaine was also located inside of Jones’ vehicle along with a bag containing crystal methamphetamine.

Jones was transported to the Troy City Jail where he was processed and held while warrants were obtained. Jones was later transported to the Pike County Jail where he was incarcerated on a $15,000 bond.