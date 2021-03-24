Troy man arrested by police after car, foot chase

A Troy man was arrested on a plethora of charges after he fled on foot when his vehicle was stopped.

According to Police Chief Randall Barr, Troy Police Department officers initiated a vehicle stop on Monday around 5:10 p.m. on Wiley Street. Barr said the driver of the vehicle traveled a short distance and then jumped from the moving vehicle and fled on foot.

Barr said officers pursued the suspect on foot until he ran in a residence on the 800 block of North Three Notch Street. Officers took the suspect into custody at the home.

Barr said there were two other people in the vehicle that were detained and released without charges. Officers smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the car and searched the vehicle. Bar said officers found a located digital scale, plastic bags, marijuana and two pistols.

Davarkeyon J. Carlisle, 21, of Troy was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, attempting to elude law enforcement officers and, pistol license required, possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic tickets. Carlilse also had three outstanding failure to appear warrants with Troy Municipal Court.

Barr said Carlisle was transported to the Troy City Jail for processing and later to the Pike County Jail on $5,500 bond.