William “Bill” Amos Mathews, Sr., a resident of Troy, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was 77 years old. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery (Luverne, AL). Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Eric Kebbel, Sam Kuranda, Josh Harris, Daniel Tranum, Zach Barr, and Ryan White. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

William Amos Mathews was born on October 25, 1943 in Pike County, Alabama, the second child of Amos and Eunice Jinright Mathews. Bill was a member of Charles Henderson class of 1961 where he excelled in baseball. He joined the Army Reserve, completed a drafting program at Georgia Institute of Technology and founded his own business, Mathews Construction Company, an American Builders contractor which is still thriving today. Bill was known for being a pioneer in the construction business. For more than 50 years he shared his gifts and talents with communities all over Southeast Alabama. He genuinely enjoyed the labor of his work, however he equally enjoyed his downtime playing golf. He could often be found on the golf course swinging a club. Through the years, he won many tournaments along-side his best friend L.B. Pevehouse. His success, namely his unique swing on the golf course, earned him the nickname “The Hammer.” In later years, he spent his mornings around the “Round Table” at Julia’s with long-time friends drinking coffee. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and attending antique car shows with his wife, Cathy. There is no doubt he will be fondly remembered by his friends and family, alike.

Bill and his wife, Cathy, attended of both Petrey & Campground United Methodist Churches. He was a devoted husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and great-grandfather who constantly praised his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his wife Cathy of Troy, Alabama; children, Phoebe Kebbel (Rick) of Alabaster, Alabama, Laura Kuranda of Atlanta, Georgia, William Amos Mathews, Jr. (Tammy) of Auburn, Alabama and Deidre Hilger (Adam) of Ada, Michigan and; stepson Russ Tranum (Josie) of Luverne, Alabama; stepdaughter Leigh Tranum Barr (Adam), Brooke Owens (Stephen), Travis Northey (Haley); grandchildren Eric Kebbel (Kayla), Hannah Harris (Josh), Rachel Sanclemente (Julio), Madeleine Kuranda, Sam Kuranda, Lily Schmidt, Vail Hilger, Madison Tranum, Daniel Tranum, Zachary Barr, Anna Cate Potts, Isabelle Barr, Ryan White (Elizabeth) and Haley White (Hunter Sanders); great grandchildren Meredith Harris and Mallory Harris; David and Camp White, Owen & Oakley Sanders; nephew Ben Mathews (Rebecca) of northern Virginia. Special honorary family members; Terry Morgan & James Helms. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Eunice Jinright Mathews and his only sibling, Henry Ben Mathews.