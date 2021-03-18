Peanut Butter Festival on hold

The Brundidge Historical Society is not saying “nuts” to its annual Peanut Butter Festival har-vest and heritage celebration, not just yet.

The historical group’s festival slogan, traditionally, has been “Neither rain nor sleet, nor hail…”and, for 29 years the festival has weather it all, until 2020 and COVID-19.

Lawrence Bowden, BHS president, said all aspects of hosting the annual Peanut Butter Festival the last Saturday in October, were carefully weighed.

“We looked at the festival from all angles but, in the best interest of all concerned, we decided at this time, we could not make a decision that we were comfortable with,” Bowden said. “Fortunately, we have until the middle of July to make a decision. That’s when we would begin signing up exhibitors and vendors and contracting entertainment. We now have the luxury of wait time so we decided to wait.”

Bowden said, because the Peanut Butter Festival is an outdoor event, there is a good possibility that it could be a go, depending on the impact of the coronavirus in July.

Other BHS events have been impacted by COVID-19 and could possibly continue to be.

Right on the heels of the Peanut Butter Festival is the BHS’ folk life play, Come Home, It’s Sup-pertime.”

“The year 2020 would have been the 19th year of ‘Come Home,’ Bowden said, “but there was no decision to be made. This year, we’ll have to wait but, with the play being an indoor event, it looks very doubtful. But things could change.”

The BHS’ Annual Chili Country Christmas event is also dependent on what course the virus takes. However, the outlook is brighter for the 15th Annual Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival in January and the spring production of the folk life play.

For now, Bowden said the members of the BHS are using this down time to put in writing the detailed plans that have to be implemented for each of the BHS events to be successful.

“Many members have been involved with these events for so long that pulling them together

is based on previous experience,” Bowden said. “But, it’s just a good idea to have a written plan for each event so these events that have been successful for so long can continue.”

The Brundidge Historical Society in a non-profit organization that is dedicated to preserving and promoting the physical and cultural heritage of Pike County. New members are welcome. The meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the We Piddle Around Theater at the “stop light” in downtown Brundidge.