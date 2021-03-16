March 16, 2021

Troy-Alabama Baseball Game Scheduled For Tuesday Evening Postponed

The Troy-Alabama baseball game scheduled for Tuesday, March 16, has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The schools will work together for a makeup date. The two teams were originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch this evening at Riddle-Pace Field.

Troy returns to action this weekend as it opens Sun Belt play against Georgia Southern. First pitch in the series-opener from Riddle-Pace Field is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

 

