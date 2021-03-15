State of County town meeting Thursday

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual town hall meeting Thursday so leaders can give residents an update of the current state of the county.

Residents have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to register for the town hall meeting, hosted by Zoom.

“The State of Pike County event is a great opportunity for community members to hear from our local elected officials about a number of important updates happening in Pike County, and community engagement is essential to our future success,” said Dana Sanders, Pike County Chamber of Commerce president.

Participating in the town hall meeting are Rep. Wes Allen, Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd, Pike County Commission President Robin Sullivan and Troy Mayor Jason Reeves.

Sanders said each participant will discuss the overall state of their area of representation and what people can expect from the future.

“It’s always good to hear from our leaders,” Sanders said. “Unfortunately, we’re going to have to do it with a Zoom meeting because of coronavirus, it’s too early to early to hold the meeting in-person.”

Sanders said people can visit the chamber’s website — pikecoc.com — or the chamber’s Facebook page — facebook.com/pikecountycoc — to sign up for the town hall meeting.

Participants will receive an email with a link to the town meeting. The email will include a meeting ID and other login information. Participants can click on the link provided in the email to join the meeting.

For more information, call the Pike County Chamber of Commerce office at 334-566-2294.