DeRamus, Morelock join Troy Bank & Trust team

Jeff Kervin, president and CEO of Troy Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Heath DeRamus and Steven Morelock have joined the TB&T Team. DeRamus comes on board as a senior universal banker and Morelock will be a commercial loan officer.

Originally from Troy, DeRamus is a graduate of Troy University with degrees in arts and sociology. In fact, DeRamus, his mother and all four siblings are Troy graduates. He is also an alumnus of the Leadership Pike Program and a member of the Pike County Young Professionals and the Troy University Pike County Alumni Chapter.

DeRamus attends Southside Baptist Church and comes to TB&T with a strong background in customer service.

Morelock has more than 10 years of experience in accounting and financial analysis. He attended Troy University on a baseball scholarship and earned a degree in accounting and a masters of business administration.

Morelock attends First United Methodist Church in Troy and is married to the former Tara Rodgers. They have two daughters.

“We are excited to welcome Heath and Steven to the TB&T family,” Kervin said. “They know our local market well and are already making a positive impact.”

Troy Bank & Trust is an independent community bank headquartered in Troy, Alabama, with 14 locations in five Alabama counties. With 115 years of service to the communities we serve, we try every day to truly be “the only bank you’ll ever need!”