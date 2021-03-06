Trojans win final game of Terry Sikes Tournament

Charles Henderson High cranked out 19 runs on 14 hits to defeat Robert E. Lee of Montgomery 19-9 in the final game of the annual Terry Sikes Tournament Saturday evening at Troy’s Riddle Pace Field.

Adrian Caldwell got the start on the mound, allowing only four runs on three hits over 2 1/3 innings, while striking out four.

Ben Reeves paced the Trojans at the plate with three doubles, while Bailey Sparrow, Caldwell and Will Templin each had two hits.

CHHS got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning when J.B. Sanders and Darryl Lee were each hit by a pitch, and both scored on a double to left-center by Sparrow.

The Trojans went up 4-0 in the second as Cam Foley reached on an infield error, Zack Henderson walked and Sanders drove them both home with a double.

Lee rallied to score four in the top of the third to tie the score at 4-4, but CHHS batted around in the bottom half of the frame to take the lead for good.

Sparrow led off the rally when he reached on an error and scored on a double by Reeves, Templin doubled, Foley reached on an error, Brady Huner walked, Zack Henderson was hit by a pitch, Sanders reached on a fielder’s choice and Darryl Lee was hit by a pitch. Sparrow then singled to drive in Henderson and it was 9-4 after three innings.

The Generals picked up two more runs in the top of the fourth, with CHHS adding three more in the bottom half.

Caldwell tripled with one out, Foley singled, Huner walked and Henderson doubled for the 12-6 lead.

Lee put three more runs on the board in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 12-9, and CHHS scored five more times to go up 17-9.

Sparrow led off the inning by reaching on an error, Reeves doubled again, Damian Hart reached on an error, Huner doubled, Henderson reached on an error and Lee singled for the 17-9 advantage.

CHHS ten-run-ruled the Generals in the bottom of the sixth when Reeves doubled, Templin singled, Caldwell doubled and Templin scored when Foley hit into a fielder’s choice for the 19-9 final score.

Reeves led CHHS with three hits while Sparrow, Templin and Caldwell had two hits each. Sanders, Lee, Foley, Huner and Henderson had one hit apiece. Lee and Sparrow each drove in three runs, while Reeves, Huner and Henderson scored three times each.

Dalton Stephens, Damian Hart and Trevon Brown worked on the mound along with Caldwell in the victory over the Generals.

CHHS will host Brantley High this Monday night at Hogan’s Hole for a 6 p.m. contest.