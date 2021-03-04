Gene Harrison, 91, of Troy, Alabama, passed away March 1, 2021, at Troy Regional Medical Center. Services will be Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with Reverends Leon Fortune and J.C. Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Loflin Baptist Church Cemetery in Josie with Green Hills Funeral Home directing. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Celka, Cade Celka, Jesse Cofty, Mitchell Sanders, Jake Corell, and Mike Taylor. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. State health guidelines will be implemented for all services, and masks are suggested for attendance.

Gene was born in Perote, AL, on November 21, 1929, to Leon and Ruby Lee (Mitchell) Harrison. He spent his early years farming in the Josie community, and moved to Troy in 1954 where he lived for the remainder of his life. He was employed by the Pike County Commissioners Court for over 30 years as a dragline operator building and maintaining roads and bridges. After retiring, he drove a propane delivery truck for eight years. Later, Gene managed cows and farming interests for Jerry Lott.

Mr. Harrison is survived by his wife, Dorothy Hamm Harrison of Troy; daughters, Martha Sue (L.B.) Pevehouse of Troy and Regina Slick of San Antonio, TX; sister, Lillian Helms of Louisville, AL; granddaughters, Toni (Mike) Celka of Eclectic and Shay (Jerome) Tschirhart of San Antonio; great-grandchildren, Caitlin (Jesse) Cofty of Nashville, TN, Ashton Celka and Cade Celka of Eclectic, and Chloe Tschirhart of San Antonio; step-daughters, Kelly (Jeff) Sanders of Auburn and Stacy Corell of Atlanta, GA; and step-grandchildren, Gracie and Mitchell Sanders of Auburn and McKenzie and Jake Corell of Atlanta. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe Frank Harrison of Tanyard; sisters, Hazel Mobley of Luverne and Myrtice Benton of Abbeville; former wives, Betty Sue Warner of Troy and Holly Harrison of Banks; and son-in-law, William Slick of San Antonio, TX.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Peter DiChiara and the staffs of Encompass Health Hospice and Troy Regional Medical Center for their attentive care.