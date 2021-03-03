Brundidge hears cell tower report

The Brundidge City Council heard a report from David Andrews of Center for Municipal Solutions at its Tuesday meeting. As city consultant, Andrews inspects modifications to cell phones towers within the city. He approved recent modifications to the AT&T tower and gave a full report to the council.

In current business, the council appointed voting and first and second alternates for the AMIC Annual Business Meetings to be held on Thursday, May 13 and Friday, May 14.

Council Member Byron Gaynor, District 4, volunteered as the voting delegate for both meetings and Council Member Marilyn Rodgers, volunteered at the alternate delegates. The council gave a vote of approval to both Gaynor and Rodgers.

Brundidge City Manager Willie Wright told the council that Pike County currently relies on tornado sirens to alert residents of weather dangers. However, modern technology provides a more efficient option of getting out news of severe weather via the Rave Alert system. Messages about roads and accidents can also be sent out.

Wright said Brundidge residents are being encouraged to sign up for the Rave Alert system, which allows residents to get weather alerts through text, email, cellphone calls or calls to a land lines. Signup is free by calling pikecounty911/rave-alert.

“Pike Drugs will now have the COVID-19 vaccine available,” Wright said. “Those, ages 65 and older who have not had the vaccine may call the pharmacy to set up a time for the vaccination.

Wright said city recreation basketball was small in numbers but successful in providing recreational opportunities for the city’s youth. Signup for summer baseball and softball will soon begin and expectations are for a successful and fun summer season.

Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James reported on police activity within the city that included the robbery of a person at the Corner Store and several thefts of property.

James said a motorist reported a small fire at a downtown building that is being renovated. The fire was extinguished before it could spread.

James said a fire in adjoining buildings could be very destructive and expressed appreciation to the motorist who alerted the volunteer fire department to the fire and for its quick response.

The Brundidge Police Department has received grant funding that will be used to purchase seven body amour suits for the department.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.