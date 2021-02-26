Troy Arts Council considers future options

Where there’s a will; there’s a way.

The Troy Arts Council has the will and when someone shows the way, good things happen.

On Tuesday night, the TAC joined the City of Troy and Troy University in hosting “Songs from the Soul” Virtual Concert live from the Sorrell Chapel on the campus of Troy University.

Bill Hopper, TAC president, said the idea for the virtual concert came from Shelia Jackson and the TAC was quick to come on board.

“Because of the restrictions of COVID-10, the TAC’s Christmas concert was a virtual event,” Hopper said. “It was well received so the idea of a virtual concert in celebration of African American History Month seemed like a good idea. And, it was.”

Hopper said the virtual concerts were a way to keep people involved in the arts and provided a good springboard for getting things on track and tied down in the coming months.

“I think there is strong potential for TAC events this summer and moving forward,” he said. “Our thinking is that, when we are able to present events live once again, there will continue to be opportunities to also present them virtually. Doing so, we can reach a lot of people, many of whom, for various reasons, would not be able to attend live performances. There is great potential for virtual performances. We are hopeful of getting live performances going for the community again soon but we are also going to explore the potential for virtual performances because, we know from experience, there is value to them.”