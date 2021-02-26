Former Brundidge City Council member will replace the late Commissioner Charlie Harris

Cynthia Pearson has been appointed to replace the late Charlie Harris on the Pike County Commission.

Pearson said she was notified by phone on Friday morning Gov. Kay Ivey had appointed her to succeed Harris.

“The governor called me herself,” Pearson said. “That knocked me off my feet. The governor doesn’t just call anybody. It was really sweet of her to call, and it really surprised me.”

Pearson had previously worked for the Pike County Commission, but said she had to resign to care for her daughter, who was injured in an accident. Pearson also served 24 years on the Brundidge City Council.

“I’m so grateful the governor gave me the opportunity to do this,” Pearson said. “I’m looking forward to working with the members of the commission and to working with the community to do the work of the people of District 5 and Pike County. I want people to know I’m going to put 110 percent of myself into working for the people of the county.”

Pearson said she was meeting with the county commission office on Monday and would discuss the details of a swearing in ceremony then.

Pike County Commission Chairman Robin Sullivan said the Alabama Democratic Party notified him on Friday of Pearson’s appointment.

“I think she was a good choice for the commission,” Sullivan said. “I believe she will serve her district well and will work together with commissioners to move Pike County forward.”

Pierson said she was looking forward to serving as a commissioner.

“I’m grateful to the governor for this opportunity,” she said. “I also wan to thank everyone who had anything to do with my appointment.”