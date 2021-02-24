Walmart will be administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations

Walmart will host a drive-thru clinic for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at the Troy Walmart Supercenter parking lot beginning Feb. 25.

The Supercenter is located at 1420 U.S. Highway 231 South. The vaccines will be offered through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment via Walmart website, making it convenient to get vaccinated while vaccine supplies last. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Alabama which can be found atalabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/index.html.

Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine and second doses will be scheduled at the time of the first dose. Patients will follow signage for the drive-thru process and will stay in their vehicles to receive their vaccination.

Walmart is holding vaccine events in locations that prioritize access in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) based on local need as well as operational capabilities.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health and wellness, said. “We will continue finding new ways to in-crease vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”