Imagi-Con Virtual set for Saturday

Imagi-Con Virtual is coming this weekend via the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library.

“You can only image the fun, the challenges and the learning opportunities that come with a ‘Con,’” said Karis Nicholson, Tupper’s project coordinator. “A Con or fan meeting is an event where fans of a particular subject come together to meet experts and personalities, to share information and to enjoy similar interests.”

Although mostly virtual, a few local activities will take place at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library and the Knox Ryals Pavilion on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge.

To join the fun on Saturday, “Google” Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library’s website and click on the Imagi-Con tab. From there, click on the Join the Experience button and enjoy a day of magical fun.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. Imagi-Con Virtual will feature Alpha & Omega with Laurie Nicholson, Christian ministries and Christian Outreach.

“At noon, Brent Holmes, musician, author and storyteller, will sing and share stories,” Nicholson said. “At 4:30 pm Imagi-Con Con will feature Willie Diggs, spiritual coach and author. At 5:15 every-one will be invited to video chat and at 7:30 p.m. DJ Hendock will entertain with the closing activities to follow.”

Nicholson said the afternoon will provide opportunities for those who play Dungeons and Drag-ons from 12:30 until 8:30 as well as video game meet-ups including Pokemon, Animal Crossing, Roblox, Among Us, Fortnite and Brawlhalla.

“There will be in-person opportunities at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library for pop culture media check out,” Nicholson said. “Everyone is invited to come take selfies with pop culture characters in our hand painted photo stand-ins that will be on the Knox Ryals Pavilion on Friday and Saturday.”

The 10 stand-ins include Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, Pikachu from Pokemon, Agent Peely from Fortnite, Elsa from Frozen and Miles Morales from Spider-Man.”

Nicholson said Imagi-Con Virtual will also feature online Trivia and recorded interviews with artists and authors, including Nicole Copeland, Deborah Lynn Sutton, Angel Clove Amanda Trawick, Art Williams, Melinda Smith and Karen and Matt Williams will be available for viewing.

“Imagi-Con Virtual has something for all pop culture fans,” Nicholson said. “Visit the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library’s website for more information and then join the fun of Imagi-Con Virtual. Don’t forget to send selfies to the library for us and others to enjoy.”