Tune in to virtual concert for Black History Month

Even though the world is embroiled in a pandemic that no one could have imagined, “Through it all, God Has Smiled on Me.”

“I feel truly blessed and I know that God is smiling on me,” said Shelia Jackson, organizer of tonight’s “Songs from the Soul” Black History Month Virtual Concert. “When I sing, I feel God’s presence and His spirit, no matter what is going on in my life. Right now, so many people need to feel God’s presence and the hope He gives. What better away to experience the Holy presence of God than in song.”

At 7 p.m. tonight, the presence of the Lord will be in the Sorrell Chapel as musicians and vocalists come together for “Songs from the Soul,” Jackson said.

The virtual program will be presented by the City of Troy Public Relations, the Troy Arts Council and Troy University and Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. “Songs from the Soul” may be viewed on Troy Cable 2 or streamed from Shelia Jackson’s Facebook page.

“February is Black History Month and, in thinking about ways to acknowledge and celebrate black history, we kept coming back to music,” Jackson said. “Spiritual, gospel and jazz remind us that there is a higher power at work and we just need to keep the faith. Never has there been a time when we needed to be reminded more.”

“Songs from the Soul” will feature soloists and groups and instrumental soloists. Among the featured songs will be “Deep River,” “Oh, Freedom,” “Precious Lord Take My Hand, “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” “It’s Me, O Lord, Standin’ in the Need of Prayer” and “Thank You, Lord, for All You’ve Done for Me.”

“Songs from the Soul” performers will include Jackson, Marge Simmons, Dorsey Fayson, Adrienne Barron, Tommye Easterly, Janet McCray, Lekesiha Williams, Henry Terry, Lewis Webb, Larry Thomas, Henry Everett, Dave Camwell, Patrick Jackson, Tyler Mitchell, Malachi Everett, Carnell Barron and David Everett.

Jackson said “Songs from the Soul” is a Black History program but it is for everyone.

“The songs are filled with hope and the promise of a better day and with the knowledge that, through it all, God is smiling on us.”