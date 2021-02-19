PCBOE appoints textbook committee for upcoming year

The Pike County Board of Education made its appointments to the 2021-22 textbook committee.

The board appointed the following members to the system’s Textbook Adoption Committee for the 2021-22 academic year:

• Sasha Smith, kindergarten teacher at Pike County Elementary School

• Alithia Gunter, first-grade teacher at Banks School

• Rebecca Lester, second-grade teacher at Goshen Elementary School

• Christopher Saffold, third-grade teacher at Pike County Elementary School

• Kimberly Middlebrooks, fourth-grade teacher at Goshen Elementary School

• Debbie LaViner, fourth-grade teacher at Pike County Elementary School

• Sara Coursey, fifth grade teacher at Goshen Elementary School

• Kristie Reaves, sixth-grade teacher at Banks School

• Rochelle McKenney, special education teacher at Banks School

• Erica Shepherd, special education teacher at Pike County High School

• Melinda Defee, secondary teacher at Pike County High School

• Alyce Calvin, secondary teacher at Pike County High School

• Rodney Drish, administrator at Pike County High School

• Jennifer Lee, administrator at Goshen High School

• LaTonyia Foster, parent representative from Pike County High School

• Dr. Donella Carter, deputy superintendent at the central office

• Pamela Franklin, system textbook coordinator at the central office

The board also approved the school calendar for the 2021-22 academic year. The calendar will have 180 instructional days with school starting on Aug. 9 and recessing for the summer on May 26. The calendar also holds two virtual learning days on Aug. 28 and Sept. 20. One-day holidays include Labor Day on Sept. 6, Columbus Day on Oct. 11, Veterans Day on Nov. 11, the Martin Luther King Jr./Robert E. Lee Holiday on Jan. 17, President’s Day on Feb. 21 and Good Friday on April 15.

Multi-day holidays include Thanksgiving from Nov. 22 to 26, Christmas break from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3, 2022, and spring break from March 7-11.

The Board approved payment of the payroll for January and also approved the financial statement for the month as well.

The board also approved a one-year contract extension to AMBIT Phone Services.

Jeremy Knox was approved to travel to and attend the Alabama Career and Technical Association of Administrators Meeting on April 21-14 in Orange Beach. All expenses will be paid through the Perkins Fund.

The board also approved student transfer request

The board approved the following personnel recommendations:

• the resignation of Caitlyn Ramirez, English teacher at Goshen High School

• the resignation of Cynthia Edwards, first grade teacher at Pike County Elementary School

• the employment of Austin Green, bus driver

• coaching supplement for Ronald Floyd, soccer at Goshen High School

• coaching supplement for Walter Brown, weight lifting at Goshen High School