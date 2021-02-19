PCBOE appoints textbook committee for upcoming year
The Pike County Board of Education made its appointments to the 2021-22 textbook committee.
The board appointed the following members to the system’s Textbook Adoption Committee for the 2021-22 academic year:
• Sasha Smith, kindergarten teacher at Pike County Elementary School
• Alithia Gunter, first-grade teacher at Banks School
• Rebecca Lester, second-grade teacher at Goshen Elementary School
• Christopher Saffold, third-grade teacher at Pike County Elementary School
• Kimberly Middlebrooks, fourth-grade teacher at Goshen Elementary School
• Debbie LaViner, fourth-grade teacher at Pike County Elementary School
• Sara Coursey, fifth grade teacher at Goshen Elementary School
• Kristie Reaves, sixth-grade teacher at Banks School
• Rochelle McKenney, special education teacher at Banks School
• Erica Shepherd, special education teacher at Pike County High School
• Melinda Defee, secondary teacher at Pike County High School
• Alyce Calvin, secondary teacher at Pike County High School
• Rodney Drish, administrator at Pike County High School
• Jennifer Lee, administrator at Goshen High School
• LaTonyia Foster, parent representative from Pike County High School
• Dr. Donella Carter, deputy superintendent at the central office
• Pamela Franklin, system textbook coordinator at the central office
The board also approved the school calendar for the 2021-22 academic year. The calendar will have 180 instructional days with school starting on Aug. 9 and recessing for the summer on May 26. The calendar also holds two virtual learning days on Aug. 28 and Sept. 20. One-day holidays include Labor Day on Sept. 6, Columbus Day on Oct. 11, Veterans Day on Nov. 11, the Martin Luther King Jr./Robert E. Lee Holiday on Jan. 17, President’s Day on Feb. 21 and Good Friday on April 15.
Multi-day holidays include Thanksgiving from Nov. 22 to 26, Christmas break from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3, 2022, and spring break from March 7-11.
The Board approved payment of the payroll for January and also approved the financial statement for the month as well.
The board also approved a one-year contract extension to AMBIT Phone Services.
Jeremy Knox was approved to travel to and attend the Alabama Career and Technical Association of Administrators Meeting on April 21-14 in Orange Beach. All expenses will be paid through the Perkins Fund.
The board also approved student transfer request
The board approved the following personnel recommendations:
• the resignation of Caitlyn Ramirez, English teacher at Goshen High School
• the resignation of Cynthia Edwards, first grade teacher at Pike County Elementary School
• the employment of Austin Green, bus driver
• coaching supplement for Ronald Floyd, soccer at Goshen High School
• coaching supplement for Walter Brown, weight lifting at Goshen High School
