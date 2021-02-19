Trojans win season opener

ARITON – Brady Huner struck out eight over six innings, Darryl Lee hit two home runs, Ben Reeves launched another and Bailey Sparrow had three hits as the Trojans of Charles Henderson High defeated Ariton 11-5 Friday night on the road for the season opener for CHHS.

The win was also the first high school coaching career victory for Head Coach Chase Smartt, who was pleased with the win, and the effort.

“I felt really good, as everybody from the staff to the players all did a really good job,” said Coach Smartt. “They played hard, they played until the last out of the game, and we swung the bat really well. Darryl Lee did really well with back-to-back home runs and Ben Reeves hit another. But what really set the tone to start the season was Brady Huner on the mound. From the first pitch in the bottom of the first he said, ‘Alright, this is our game, we can win.’”

Huner pitched six innings for the Trojans, allowing four runs on five hits, striking out eight.

Adrian Caldwell pitched the bottom of the seventh for CHHS, allowing one run on one hit, while striking out one.

The Trojans also had a big bat at the plate from Sparrow, who was 3-for-4 with three runs scored.

CHHS took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first when J.B. Sanders was hit by a pitch, Lee walked, Sparrow singled, Cobi Cantlow singled and Cam Foley hit a sacrifice fly for the 3-0 advantage.

Huner struck out the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the first, and worked hard from there for the rest of the contest.

Adrian Caldwell walked, Tyler Martin was hit by a pitch and Sparrow walked with all three scoring in the top of the second inning for a 6-0 lead.

Sparrow doubled and scored in the top of the fourth, but Ariton got on the board with four runs to cut the lead to 7-4 after four innings.

Lee homered to lead off the top of the sixth inning, and one out later Reeves scorched a homer to center and CHHS was up 9-4.

Dalton Stephens walked to lead off the top of the seventh, Lee homered again, and it was 11-4.

Ariton added a single run in the bottom of the seventh for the 11-5 final.

Sparrow collected three hits for CHHS, two of them doubles, Lee and Cantlow had two hits apiece, while Reeves, Damian Hart and Caldwell had one hit each.

CHHS is on the road Saturday for a double-header in Demopolis, as the Trojans take on Jackson High School and Clarke County at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. respectively.