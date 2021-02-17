Two houses damaged by fire

The Troy Fire Department rescued three people from a house fire.

According to Fire Chief Michael Stephens, at 4:09 a.m. on Feb. 16, the Troy Fire Department responded to a structure fire located in the 100 block of Washington Street.

He said Engine 1 arrived on scene within three minutes of receiving the call, and the crew observed heavy smoke and flames coming from two residences located next to each other.

He said, additional fire crews arrived on scene and entry was made into both homes. A well involved fire was discovered at the rear of the main fire residence, and the fire had extended over and into the attic area of the home next door.

A search and rescue operation was initiated by fire crews into both homes, and the adjacent home was discovered to have three occupants inside, Stephens said. All three of the occupants were removed without injury, the main fire residence was found to have no one inside, Stephens said.

Fire crews were able to gain control of the fire within 20 minutes of arriving on scene, Stephens said. The main fire residence sustained heavy fire damage in the rear of the home, and damage to the adjacent home was limited to the roof and attic area, Stephens said. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries sustained due to the fire, Stephens said.

Stephens said the fire remains under investigation by the Troy City Fire Marshals Office.