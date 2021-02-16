Book launch party honors Chelsea Singleton

A book launch party for Chelsea Singleton’s “All Things Left Unsaid,” will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday at The Emporium at 110 West Walnut Street in downtown Troy.

Singleton is a 2013 graduate of Charles Henderson High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in social work from Troy University in 2018 and a master’s degree in 2019. She is now the mental health coordinator with Troy City Schools.

For Chelsea Singleton, the penning and publishing of “All Things Left Unsaid” is a big achievement. It is her belief that no matter where you come from or what you have, you can accomplish whatever your heart desires that’s within your abilities.

Singleton said “All Things Left Unsaid” is a collection of poems that were written during some of the highest, lowest and most beautiful moments in her life.

“The poems were written over the last 10 years,” Singleton said. “The first poem I ever wrote was in ninth grade after a close friend of mine passed away in a car accident. It is one of the poems in ‘All Things Left Unsaid.’”

Singleton’s said her motivation in deciding to publish the book of poems came from the understanding and acceptance that her story has not been her story alone.

“From my experiences working in the mental health field, I have had the opportunity to help people from all walks of life process their experiences and begin healing,” Singleton said. “Across the board, all of their stories had a lot in common.

“My author’s note at the beginning of the book reads, ‘It doesn’t matter what lies in the details, what matters is what you are left with.’ Everyone’s experience is uniquely their own but sometimes I feel like we forget that after said experiences, we all are left with similar emotions and that’s what gives us the ability to relate and help each other heal. My hope is to continue that message throughout any future books to come.”

Everyone is invited to the Book Launch Party celebrating the release of Chelsea Singleton’s “All Thing Left Unsaid” on Saturday. Singleton will give readings from her book of poetry and will be available to sign copies of the book. Refreshments will be served during a time of sharing.

The Book Launch Party is hosted by Chelsea Singleton, Sherry Cardenas, Dr. Kristian Anderson, Casey Moore, and Scott McCain.