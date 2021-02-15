PCBOE approves school calendar

The Pike County Board of Education met Monday night and approved the school calendar for 2021-2022.

School will begin on Aug. 9 and recess for the summer on May 26, 2022. The calendar includes a week break in November, Nov. 22-26 and two weeks at Christmas, Dec. 20-Jan. 3, 2022. Spring break is scheduled for March 7-11, 2022.

The Board approved payment of the payroll for January and also approved the financial statement for the month as well.

The board also approved a one-year contract extension to AMBIT Phone Services.