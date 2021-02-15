District 3 clean-up in Troy set for March

There will be a special clean-up in Troy for Troy City Council District 3.

The Environmental Service Department will conduct a clean-up in council District 3 during March. During the clean-up, residents of single family dwellings will be given the opportunity to dispose of furniture, appliances, junk automobiles, etc., without being assessed the standard special pick-up fees normally charged for oversized loads.

Residents who wish to take advantage of the service can put items out the day of their regular garbage pick-up, or by calling Environmental Services at 334-566-1133 to schedule a special pick -up during March.

The city is encouraging residents in District 3 to organize district clean-ups to help effectively schedule personnel and equipment. March and August are the special clean-up months for District 3.