Mrs. Martha B. Fleming of Brundidge, AL passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at her residence. She was 76. Graveside services were be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Banks Cemetery with the Rev. David Kirby officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family received friends Friday, February 12, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Skeen Funeral Home. She was born September 11, 1944 in Banks, AL to the late James Bruce Brantley and Louis Harris Brantley. She had a Masters Degree and taught elementary school prior to becoming a librarian at Elba, Kinston and Pike County. She loved fishing and scalloping with her family in Port St. Joe. She also loved antique furniture and cats. She is survived by her husband, Robert Fleming, Brundidge; children, William Christian Fleming, Josie, Benjamin Fleming, Banks, and Calista Grieshop (Trigg), Cartersville, GA; grandchildren: Madison Fleming, Mobile, Savannah Fleming, Troy, Samuel Fleming, Luverne, Shaelin Fleming, Banks, Brooks Grieshop and Emma Grieshop both of Cartersville, GA: and her pet cat, Baby.

