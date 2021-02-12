Industries prosper during pandemic

By Huck Treadwell

From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have faced a great deal of uncertainty.

One of the most critical portions of the economy, America’s industries, have been critical in keeping the country supplied.

“Our industries have been absolutely critical,” Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said. “We have been very fortunate that most of our industries were deemed essential. When the pandemic started, we were at a point in time when no one knew what would happen. The city provided what assistance it could and worked with them, but our industries adapted in the ways they needed to adapt and kept going.”

Reeves said that ability to adapt had not only kept local industries strong, but in many cases opened the doors to further growth.

Reeves said there was a lot of growth Lockheed-Martin, Sikorsky, KW Plastics, HB&G Golden Boy and Kimber. In addition, he said the addition of Rex Lumber as well as progress at the Clyde May Distillery had the city poised for future growth.

Reeves said a lot of uncertainty remains during the ongoing pandemic, but that the city’s workforce and industries have worked hard through a difficult time.

“We’ve had a lot of building and we’ve had some things teed up, Reeves said. “But, we just haven’t been able to pull the trigger because of the pandemic.

“But our industries have done extremely well. That’s a testament to our tremendous workforce and the management of our industries. They’ve worked hard through it even though they don’t know what the end will be.

“The COVID pandemic has taken a great human and quality of life toll. It has taken a tremendous toll. But, I feel like our industries have fared better than other places. And, that’s a credit to our workforce and industries.”

See the Wednesday edition of The Messenger for a closer look at how local industries have fared and how that prosperity may affect the future economy.