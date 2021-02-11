Phoenix Nutrition holds ribbon cutting

Mary Kathryn Rhodes wants to help folks in her hometown get healthy.

In August, Rhodes opened Phoenix Nutrition, located at 308 U.S. Highway 231 N. The nutrition club helps people lead healthier lives though better nutrition and exercise. Rhodes said she started the business, because she knew better nutrition worked.

“I wasn’t living the healthiest lifestyle,” she said. “I went to a nutrition club and started with an aloe shot. I lost four-pounds the first week. Now, I’ve lost 35-pounds and had a healthy pregnancy.’

Rhodes said Phoenix Nutrition’s health plan is 80 percent nutrition and 20 percent exercise.

She said clients can start with an aloe shots to aid in digestion and tea bombs to help with mental health and clarity. Finally, clients can round out their nutritional changes with a smoothie or shake that replaces a meal.

“We work with people one-on-one to loose weight and build muscle,” she said. “We can adjust the plans to meet the individual needs of the clients.”

Phoenix Nutrition is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The phone number is 334-770-0605.