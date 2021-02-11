Johnson Center offers plein air session

The Johnson Center for the Arts’ path-breaking free plein air painting session on Saturday afternoon is the prelude to an artists’ reception for exhibiting artists Jennifer Taylor and Timothy Joe in the evening.

Jennifer Taylor’s “Brush Strokes of Life” and Timothy Joe’s “Rural Sojurn” have received high marks from both local and out-of-town visitors to the JCA.

“Both artists are plein air, or outdoor painters, and visitors to the Johnson Center almost imme-diately relate to and appreciate their work” said Brenda Campbell, JCA director. “We are honored that both artists are willing to and excited about our plein air painting session prior to the artists’ reception.

“The plein air painting session is free and open to all who enjoy painting outdoors or want to try plein air painting for the first time,” Campbell said. “Saturday will be a Day of Art at the Johnson Center and fun way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.”

Campbell said the plein air painting session will begin at 12:25 and artists may paint until their heart’s content.

“Plans were to have several suggested plein air sites around downtown Troy but, if the weath-er reports are right, then we’ll have rain or at the best damp weather,” Campbell said.

With that in mind, Campbell said the JCA will have an alternate plan for the plein air painting session that will be fun-filled with different opportunities for painting.

“Jennifer and Timothy will be painting,” Campbell said. “This will be a wonderful opportunity to watch two of the most outstanding plein air artists at work and to learn from them. And, it will also be a fun time to paint. So, we encourage budding artists to professionals to come and enjoy an afternoon of painting at the Johnson Center for the Arts.”

And the finished artwork will make a cherished gift for that special Valentine.

Participating artists are invited to bring their plein air art work to The Studio at 5 p.m. for display.

The artists’ reception for Jennifer Taylor and Timothy Joe will be from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Johnson Center. The artists will share their passion and the process of their artwork in Artist Talks and will also be available to visit with those in attendance.

The public is invited to the Artists’ Reception. Light refreshments will be served and COVID-19 protocols will be observed.