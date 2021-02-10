Troy council approves retail liquor license

The Troy City Council had a light agenda for its first meeting of February.

The council approved a Class 1 lounge retail liquor license for Goldmine Entertainment, which will operate in the old Country Kitchen building on U.S. Highway 231.

During councilmember comments, Councilmember Sharon McSwain-Holland encouraged people to continue wearing masks during the COVID-19 epidemic.

“I encourage people to continue to take precautions and we will get on the other side of this,” she said. “Wear your mask and keep your distance.”

Councilmember Wanda Moultry said she was concerned because she had noticed a lot of people ignoring Gov. Kay Ivey’s mandatory mask order. She asked about the enforcement of Ivey’s executive order.

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said failing to wear a mask was a misdemeanor and an officer would have to see someone without a mask to issue a citation.