PIKE COUNTY HAS BEEN AWARDED FEDERAL FUNDS THROUGH THE EMERGENCY FOOD AND SHELTER NATIONAL BOARD PROGRAM

Pike County has been chosen to receive $9,197 (Phase 38) to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The Local Board will determine how the funds awarded to Pike County are to be distributed among the EF&S programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this program.

Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: be private voluntary non-profits or units of government; be eligible to receive Federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; have a DUNS and FEIN number; and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter program funds must apply in writing to Chris Black, 218 Academy Street, Troy, AL 36081. Deadline for letters of interest is February 19, 2021.