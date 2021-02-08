Masked man robs Eagle’s Nest at gunpoint

A masked man robbed the Eagle’s Nest in Goshen at gunpoint.

According to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas, a single black male about 5-feet, three-to-seven-inches stopped at the Eagle’s Nest about 4:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Thomas said the suspect entered and exited the building twice.

Thomas said the suspect then entered the building a third time wearing a mask and carrying some type of long-gun.

Thomas said the suspect took money from the register and then left the building. Thomas said he drove off in a black, 4-door 2009 to 2011 Toyota Camry.

Thomas said no further details were currently being released.

Thomas said the case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 334-566-4347.