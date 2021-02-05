JCA Valentines Day sale features zip, gems and Trojan heads

“How do I love thee? Let me count the ways .. to the depth and breadth and height….”

Surely, Elizabeth Barrett Browning was not thinking about the high-flying zip line at Butter and Egg Adventures when she penned those words.

But who’s to say the one who purchases that adventurous Valentine gift offered at the Johnson Center for the Arts Valentine Sale won’t have thoughts of shared fun and high adventure when doing so.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said the Butter and Egg Adventures package for four is just one of the many gifts available through the JCA Valentine Sale.

“We have really great one-of-a-kind gift ideas for Valentine’s Day,” Campbell said. “The JCA Valentine Sale is an opportunity to shop at home and it’s also a way to support the Johnson Center and the arts throughout the community. The funds raised will be used for the general operations and for programming at the Troy arts center.”

Campbell said she would be excited to receive any one of the gift items offered for sale, but she has her eyes on the jewelry.

“All of the jewelry is beautiful,” she said. “Earrings, bracelets and necklaces – any sweetheart would be happy to get any one of them. We have some really amazing artwork, including an original painting titled ‘Cotton Rose’ by our own Ruth Walker. It’s gorgeous and it’s framed and ready to hang.

“The artwork of several other local artists, including Toni Sanders, Brenda Peacock and Walter Black, is also featured in our Valentine Sale,” Campbell said. “Toni has a beautiful acrylic painting of a blue cross and Brenda has one of her precious angel paintings.”

Campbell also highlighted Walter Black who “throws pottery” that is so popular that it hardly “lands” before it flies off the shelf.

“Walter has cups with City of Troy and Troy University images including a Trojan head and a Trojan horse,” she said. “Our Valentine Sale has a wide range of items including events and gift certificates.

Campbell said the sale items may be viewed at httpps://jcatroy.org/sweet-deals-for-your-sweetheart.

The artwork for sale in the artists’ catalogs may be viewed at https://jcatroy.org/current-exhibits.

Porch deliveries are available inside the city of Troy or via free pickup at the Johnson Center at 300 East Walnut Street.

For more information, contact the JCA at 670-2287.