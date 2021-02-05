Alabama Mud Park slings $20,021 at XBR Bounty Hole event

By Maddie Smith

2021 started out with a mud-slinging bang at Alabama Mud Park’s XBR Bounty Hole Competition where a grand total of $20,021 was awarded to the winners.

This competition attracted over 2,300 people from all over the country on Jan. 30. The massive audience fueled the event’s energy, and the mud riders’ adrenaline as they plunged through the manmade mudhole.

This “bounty hole” was a new design made specially for this event by Lamont McCray with XBR (Extreme Bounty Racing) from Enterprise. They specifically designed the hole to have several twists and turns for those thrill-seekers brave enough to jump in and get stuck.

“Hotels were booked, restaurants filled. The city of Troy was packed out from this event we had,” said Diana Colquett, owner of Alabama Mudpark. “I loved that it supported the community.”

Saturday night, Frank Fletcher and his band from Enterprise, owned the stage and entertained listeners with some country tunes.

“This was just a way to bring the community together and spend time together and bring families together,” said Colquett. “I love the revenue it brought to the whole town of Troy.”

There were three winners per class:

Big Tire SXS Class

1st Jason Melinda Gipson $4,507.00

2nd Brandon Root $2,000.00

3rd Matt Julian $1,500.00

Big Tire ATV Class

1st Jace Gipson $4,507.00

2nd Danny Bo Brian $2,000.00

3rd “Johnny Noe Good” $1,500.00

Small Tire ATV Class

1st Lane Gipson $2,507.00

2nd Brain Baxley $1,000.00

3rd Bradley Striplin $500.00

There was even a sound competition sponsored by Area 51 Customs. A huge number of the ATVs, SXSs, Polaris, Rangers, etc. competed to see whose sound system was the loudest.

Sound Competition Winners:

1-4 Speakers Class Derek Peloquin

5-8 Speakers Class Marshall Mims

9-14 Speakers Class Josh Daniels

15+ Speakers Class Ashley Duimed

After the success of the XBR Bounty Hole, Alabama Mudpark is ready for some more mud-slinging fun with a “Valentine’s in the Mud” Karaoke Party set for Saturday, Feb. 13.

Alabama Mudpark is located 4162 County Road 7708, Troy, at the former location of the Heart of Dixie Trail Ride. This ATV Recreation Park has trails for avid mud riders, campsites, cabins and an RV campground.

For more information, visit ALABAMAMUDPARK.COM and follow @alabamamudpark

Alabama Mudpark would like to recognize the sponsors that made the weekend a success:

Brantley Bank & Trust

Ward’s Powersports

Alabama Real Estate Connection, LLC

Troy Bank & Trust

Put Flowers in Your Yard, Realtors

Faulkner Construction

Insurance Solutions Group

4 Byrds Building & Industrial Supplies

L&L Glass

CTA PowerSports, LLC

21st Century Roofing, LLC

Fire & Ice Heating & Air, LLC

Brass Brake Pads – Extreme ATV Parts, LLC

Scott Farm Supply

Go Deeper Tire Grooving

Performance Fabrication & Machining, LLC

Whit Dunn With Dunn, Inc.