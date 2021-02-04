Pike County Extension Office offers free income tax preparation

The Pike County Extension Office will offer the Free Tax Preparation through VITA again this year. However, due to COVID-19, it will look a little different.

Abby Peters, Pike County Extension coordinator, said, beginning Feb. 8, taxes can be dropped off at the Pike County Extension Office at 306 S. Three Notch St. every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“Those who would like to take advantage of this free tax preparation though VITA must have all necessary tax documents at the time of drop off,” Peters said. “And, they must also provide a valid phone number along with the tax documents.”

Peters said the “drop off” includes an intake interview with a certified volunteer.

The list of what to bring to the “drop off” interview includes all forms, W-2 and 1099, information and other income, information for all deductions and credits, a copy of last year’s return, proof of account direct depositor return (routing number and account number; social security cards for yourself, your spouse and/or dependents, proof of identification for your-self and/or spouse, total paid to daycare provider and their tax ID number, birth dates for you, spouse, and/or dependents on the return and Forms 1095 A, B or C (ACA statements).

“The returns will be ready for pickup within seven to 10 business days be-tween the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.” Peters said.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is sponsored by the IRS in partner-ship with the Pike County Extension Office and Troy University School of Accounting. The IRS is also not accepting returns until Feb. 12 this year.