Allen says lawmakers will follow Ivey’s lead

By Huck Treadwell

Pike County’s Alabama House representative said the Legislature is likely to act quickly on some of the issues Gov. Kay Ivey talked about in her State of the State Address Tues-day night, but, said lawmakers were still in the dark on gambling and prisons.

Ivey wanted the Legislature to immediately address putting a law into place to protect businesses from frivolous COVID lawsuits, ensure CARES Act funds wouldn’t be taxed and to renew Alabama’s economic incentives package.

“Yes, these three proposals will likely move rather quickly in the next to weeks and be sent to Gov. Ivey for her signature,” Allen said.

The day before lawmakers went into session, Ivey signed two 30-year contracts for mega prisons in Escambia and Elmore Counties. When Ivey signed the leases, she left state law-makers no option but to figure out how to pay for it.

“Gov. Ivey did not include the legislature in her prison plan so we know very little about it,” Allen said. “I am anxious to see the details of the lease agreements she signed but we have not yet been given access to those documents. I am hopeful that those will be forth-coming.”

Allen said lawmakers are also still in the dark about Ivey’s gambling package.

“Gambling legislation has the potential to be brought up during this legislative session,” Allen said. “There has not yet been a bill filed so I have nothing to read. We’ll have to wait and see how the first couple of weeks of the session go and any possible details of any gambling proposals. Without seeing the specifics of the details, it would be irresponsible to comment.”