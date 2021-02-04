A Valentine’s tradition

February always brings out the sweetness at Adams Glass Studio and Nut Shop on U.S. Highway 231 south of Troy.

For about as long as Charles Adams can remember, the Adams family has celebrated Valentine’s Day with a shop filled with candies of all kinds, from adult favorites, including fudge and divinity, to kids’ all-day suckers and jaw breakers.

At Adams shop, this February will be like all the others, except different, Adams said with a smile.

“Each year, in February, we set aside one weekend to honor and celebrate Valentine’s Day,” Adams said. “We’ve celebrated in different ways from around the cane mill back in the old days to firing up the kiln in modern times. We always have something special and meaningful and different.”

So, this year will be special and meaningful in its own way,” Adams said.

On Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 6 and 7, the Charles Adams family invites every-one to the Adams Glass Studio/Nut Shop for a time of sharing, of sweet treats and for shopping.

“This year will be special as we remember someone very special to most all of us,” Adams said. “We lost Tammy Powell in 2020 and she is missed by so many and in so many ways — in 4-H, in the Cattlemen and Cattlewomen’s associations, Farm-City, TREASURE Forest, at church, I can’t name all the ways.”

So, Adams said, on this Valentine’s Day weekend celebration, Powell’s giving spirit will be acknowledge and celebrated through the creation of a “caring and giving angel.”

David Adams has created an angel in memory of Tammy Powell and in honor of her and the many like her. The “Tammy” Valentine’s Day Angel will be unveiled and available over the weekend and through Valentine’s Day.

“We’ll also have a special “Resurrection” scene for the Easter season that is completely new and very meaningful, especially during these very difficult times,” Adams said. “The scene is one of hope and promise.”

Valentine’s Day Weekend at Adams Glass and the Nut Shop will feature an array of glass items, many sweet and nutty treats and homespun fellowship.

Weekend hours are 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.