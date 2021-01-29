Arts council planning 2021 performances

The belief of Bill Hopper, Troy Arts Council president, is that if one should err, it is better to err on the side of optimism.

With that in mind, Hopper said the Troy Arts Council has weighed the risks and is moving ahead with plans to schedule performances for the year 2021 whenever possible.

“We want to be prepared if things get back to some measure or normalcy,” Hopper said. “So, we are moving ahead with scheduling performances later in the spring and with hopes that there will be no postponements or cancellations.”

Hopper said, until the coronavirus came on the scene, he, like many others, did not realize the ramifications of people being stuck at home. The lack of human contact really has an adverse effect on people, especially those who are active and out-going, he said.

“Many of those who attend TAC events are senior adults who enjoy the arts and the interaction that comes with attending such events,” Hopper said. “So, the sooner we get back to some sense of normalcy, the better for all of us.”

Hopper said he and his council understand the uncertainty of the times but also understand the need to be prepared for any opportunities that come their way.

“What we are trying to do now is line up some shows for 2021 and it’s a challenge,” he said. “We had scheduled Chase Padgett and Six Guitars for January 19 but … He is more than willing to reschedule for later in 2021 but he’s Canadian so there’s the issue of coming and going across the border.”

Hopper said Italian pianist, Alessandro Taverna was scheduled for February but now, hopefully, the performance could be rescheduled for June or perhaps 2022.

Also in question are the Troy University Theater production in April and the Southeast Alabama Community Band’s spring concert.

“The Sheila Jackson and Friends virtual concert was a tremendous success during the holidays but these other performers would not be willing to let us video their performances and I understand that,” Hopper said. “So, our plans are to still present ‘Sail On’ which is a Beach Boys Tribute group and JunNK, which is a wonderful program for kids and their families.

“We have the Vienna Boys Choir scheduled during its February 2022 Southeast Tour and the Roxy Coss Jazz Quartet in 2023. Those are down the road so, right now, we are hoping to bring to the stage in 2021 the quality entertainment that the TAC is known for.”

Hopper said whatever performance decisions are made by the TAC will be in the best interest of all concerned.

“We have to be mindful of the concerns and be cautious about what we do,” he said. “There is a lot of concern right now about getting out among people and that has to be considered when making our plans.

“It’s really wait and see and that’s what we will do. But we want to make sure those who have season tickets know that those tickets will be honored and we hope sooner than later.”