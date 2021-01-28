Leadership Conference Feb. 5: Dr. Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson will be the featured speaker

Troy University and the City of Troy will host the 2021 Virtual Leadership Event at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. The event is free and open to the public.

Shelia Jackson, Troy Public Relations director, said the conference will be historic as it transitions to the Congressman John R. Lewis Leadership Conference.

“This year’s conference is celebrating leadership and the transitioning of the annual leadership conference in honor of Congressman John Lewis, a Pike County native and a great and influential national leader,” Jackson said.

The featured speaker for the leadership conference will be Dr. Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson.

“Dr. Wilson is a highly-acclaimed speaker, trainer and author,” Jackson said. “She is the 29th president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She is an influential leader and motivational speaker. We all will benefit from having heard her and look forward to her leading the 2021 virtual leadership conference.”

Jackson said because the Congressman John R. Lewis Leadership Conference is a virtual event, it will be even more far reaching.

“We always have great attendance at the annual leadership conference and, because it will not be necessary to travel to participate, we expect to have even greater participation,” Jackson said.

“All those who would like to become better leaders in their home communities or on beyond will benefit from participation in the 2021 leadership conference.”

The virtual link access information will be posted on line at https://troy.edu/leadershipconference.

For more information, contact Barbara Patterson at 334-670-3204 or Shelia Jackson at 334-670-2283.